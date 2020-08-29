PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Former Trail Blazers star and NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson has died at age 53.
The cause of his death is unknown at this time.
Robinson was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1989 and played eight seasons of his 18-year career with the team helping them reach the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992.
After the 1992-93 season, he won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award and made his lone All-Star appearance in 1994.
On Saturday, the Blazers released a statement on Robinson’s passing:
“His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team. His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the team. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers and all of Rip City.”
Robinson played 1,380 games in the league, ranking in the top 15 all-time. He also played for Phoenix, Detroit, Golden State and the Nets.
Robinson was a Buffalo, New York native and was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn. He played in Storrs from 1985-89, helping guide the Huskies from the bottom of the Big East to the 1988 NIT championship.
The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time 🙏Rest In Peace, Cliff. pic.twitter.com/Bp6Z5hbVUb— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) August 29, 2020
UConn retired his number in 2007.
Robinson averaged just 5.6 points as a freshman but scored 20 a game as a senior before becoming a second-round pick of the Blazers.
Uncle Cliffy among all-time Blazers leaders: 2nd in blocks, 5th in points, 5th in games played, 6th in steals, 7th in 3s, 10th in boards. Instant buckets, great defender, huge smile. RIP.— Collin Romer (@CRomerDome) August 29, 2020
In 2017, Robinson was briefly hospitalized and treated for a brain hemorrhage. He also was an advocate for the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.
Robison is survived by his wife and son.
