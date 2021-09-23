PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Former Portland Timbers captain Liam Ridgewell has returned to the Rose City to join the broadcast team, the club announced Thursday.
As an analyst, Ridgewell will join Jake Zivin and Ross Smith in the booth during matches. The club said he will also contribute to content creation across the Timbers' various platforms.
"I’m delighted to be back and involved with the club again," said Ridgewell. "Portland became a second home to me and my family during my time here, and we’ve missed it quite a bit. This will be a new role for me to take on, and I’m excited to get going."
*tap tap tap*Hey @liam_ridgewell, is this thing on? 🎤 #RCTID pic.twitter.com/I9OIl7TuVE— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) September 23, 2021
The English defender signed with the Timbers in June 2014 and left the club after the end of the 2018 season. He concluded his professional career in England, making appearances for Hull City in the English Football League Championship from 2018-19 and Southend United in EFL League One from 2019-20.
During his five seasons with the Timbers, Ridgewell made 110 MLS appearances for Portland, recording seven goals and two assists. He helped the club to the MLS Cup Playoffs four times, winning the MLS Cup in 2015. A two-time MLS All-Star in 2014 and 2016, Ridgewell was named Timbers Defender of the Year twice in 2014 and 2015 during his career with Portland.
"Liam was an elite player who had tremendous on-field success in Portland," said Timbers vice president of broadcasting Matt Smith. "We think all the ingredients that made him a great player will also make him a great broadcast analyst. Timbers television is instantly better with Liam in the mix."
Ridgewell will make his debut as an analyst before the Timbers match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday at 7 p.m. on FOX 12 PLUS.
