PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former caregiver who attacked her paraplegic roommate in Aloha was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Michel Lee Roper, 35, pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree assault Thursday. She was arrested in May 2018.
Emergency crews responded to an apartment on the 2800 block of Southwest 185th Avenue and found a man suffering from severe injuries.
The critically injured man, who deputies said is paraplegic, was discovered by his current caregiver. Investigators said Roper, the man’s former caregiver, carried out the assault.
Roper was described as the victim’s roommate at the time of the assault.
The man’s eyes were badly damaged in the attack and deputies at the time feared he might not be able to see again.
A five-hour standoff led to Roper’s arrest.
Investigators said Roper had previously been arrested for assaulting the same victim in October 2016.
Roper was sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison Thursday, along with three years of post-prison supervision. An attempted murder charge was dismissed in this case.
