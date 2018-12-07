WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Detectives are working to identify additional victims of a man accused of rape and of posting videos online without the knowledge of his victims, according to deputies.
Jorge Serrano, 28, worked as an armed security guard assigned to patrol various residential and commercial areas in the Portland metro area from July 2014 to June 2015, according to detectives.
Serrano in the spring of 2015 met a woman who lived in an apartment on Northwest Evergreen Parkway in Hillsboro and engaged in sexual acts with her, which he filmed and later posted online without her knowledge, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
After Serrano’s shift ended, the sheriff’s office says he met the woman again and allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.
Serrano was employed as a corrections deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office from July 2017 to November 2018. Detectives say he uploaded the video during that timeframe.
Serrano was arrested on Friday in the 1600 block of Alexandra Avenue in Woodburn. He is facing charges of first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree sodomy and is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $250,000 bail.
Law enforcement say additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
Detectives are working with the Oregon State Police to investigate intimate photos and videos of multiple women that Serano allegedly uploaded to the internet without their knowledge.
The investigation into unlawful dissemination of an intimate image is ongoing. Investigators are working to identify those women and believe there may be more.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
Oregon State Police, the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Salem Police Department and the Woodburn Police Department assisted in this investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.