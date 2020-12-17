CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - The city of Corvallis and the Oregon Health Authority are investigating allegations that a former Corvallis firefighter stole opioids from an ambulance.
The city released details about the investigation Thursday. City officials received information on Dec. 7 that a Corvallis firefighter assigned to an ambulance took opioids from the vehicle’s onboard supply.
Investigators said the firefighter falsified documents and supply logs to cover up repeated thefts over a period of at least 18 months.
The firefighter’s name was not released by the city Thursday. The firefighter resigned Dec. 8.
“Access to these dangerous and highly addictive narcotics is tightly controlled by fire department policy and federal drug laws,” according to a city statement.
City officials said details of the investigation have been turned over to the Oregon Health Authority, and the city is cooperating fully with OHA’s investigation.
No further details were released.
“These thefts constitute a grave breach of the public trust,” City Manager Mark Shepard said. “Corvallis Fire Department employees, like all City employees, are held to the highest standards of ethics and accountability. The City of Corvallis is committed to working with our partners and getting to the bottom of these thefts. We are working with Corvallis Professional Firefighters, our local firefighter union, to review our internal procedures and add new controls where appropriate to ensure that this does not happen again.”
