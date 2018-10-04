BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A former Beaverton educator is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.
According to court documents, agents found files showing the sexual abuse of children including toddlers in John James Shores’ home computer.
When questioned he told them he watches things that are “inappropriate” but has “never engaged in activity with children.”
Earlier this year, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office used undercover software to catch anyone downloading explicit files.
During its investigation, the agency passed the information to the FBI in August and according to court documents, the bureau then traced the IP address back to shore.
Thursday morning a search warrant was served at his home near Five Oaks Middle School.
Court document show when the FBI arrived agents announced they had a warrant. Shore opened the door and then slammed it shut and locked it. When agents broke through the door, shore reportedly ran to his computer.
According to court records, investigators later found numerous folders and files with child pornography in them.
FOX 12 has now learned Shore was once an instructor at Village Home Education Resource Center in Beaverton.
The director confirms he taught a few classes there, more than five years ago, but is no longer employed at the enrichment learning center for home schooled kids.
Shore made his initial appearance in federal court Thursday afternoon. The judge granted him pretrial release with some conditions.
He is facing one count of possessing and one count of distributing child pornography.
Shore’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2.
