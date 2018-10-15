PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former firefighter who is also a former police officer is on a motorcycle trip across the country.
His goal is to bring awareness to the post-traumatic stress disorders that first responders deal with on a daily basis.
Monday morning, the founder of Ride 4 Relief, Jeff Shepard, was joined at Portland's waterfront by several organizations and advocates of the cause.
There, they announced they will be introducing a new bill in Salem they say would make it easier for firefighters, police officers, and others to get the treatment they need for post-traumatic stress disorders or injuries.
“Everybody kind of hears about the veterans coming back, the soldiers that are dealing with it,” Shepard said. “But not many people know that police and firefighters are dealing with it too and after a 25- or 30-year career, things you see, the things that happen to you on the job and the ups and downs can definitely take a toll on a person.”
The proposed bill will be part of the 2019 legislative session.
Shepard himself was diagnosed with PTSD after an ambush shooting in his patrol car, leading to his retirement.
The Ride 4 Relief motorcycle ride kicked off in Seattle on Sunday, and the final destination will be in Las Vegas on Oct. 30.
