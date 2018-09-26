THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) - A former Google employee, who worked at its facility in The Dalles, is suing the company for discrimination and retaliation.
The plaintiff, Britt Storkson, said he was fired after reporting numerous instances of sexual harassment.
He told FOX 12, he worked for Google for four years, beginning in May of 2014. Documents show, for the first two years of his employment he consistently received good performance reviews and supervisors felt he was exceeding expectations.
But, Storkson said, things changed when a new supervisor was hired, a man he claims sexually harassed him.
He alleges, the harassment began shortly after that supervisor started working at Google.
“We went in to the meeting room and he turned toward me. Unzipped his pants. I registered a shocked look and he put himself back together and went on with the meeting.”
And, it did not stop there, according to Storkson. The 63-year-old technician said, a co-worker once brought a sex toy in to give to another colleague and that management had very explicit and public conversations about oral sex.
“I believe it’s just a culture that tolerates that sort of thing.”
Despite these alleged instances, Storkson stayed quiet. He said, in part, because another colleague who spoke up, was reprimanded.
“I felt I was going to be fired the moment I reported such an incident. I thought it was better to take whatever was happening and keep my job instead of report it.”
According to Storkson, his unwillingness to partake in the behavior made him a target.
“I started getting negative reviews. Basically berating.”
Feeling as though his job was in jeopardy, he went to human resources. Storkson even had a lawyer draft a formal complaint letter to the company.
“I asked him to write Google a letter saying this was not acceptable.”
According to Storkson’s attorney, Michael Fuller, the letter dated April 5 of 2018, requested an investigation into the complaints. Google obliged and the investigation lasted two months.
“Less than 24 hours after the internal investigation was over I was terminated.”
According to the lawsuit, the day before he was fired, an HR person told Storkson one of his sexual harassment complaints was not credible because the alleged offender is straight.
Wednesday he filed a lawsuit against his former employer, requesting up to $400,000 dollars in damages. But, surprisingly, he is also asking for his job back, according to his lawyer.
“We’d drop the complaint honestly and I would waive my attorney’s fee if Google would just give him his job back and implement policies, so this doesn’t happen again,” Fuller said.
When asked why he would want to return to Google, Storkson told FOX 12, “I like the job I do.”
FOX 12 reached out to the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries to see if there have been other similar complaints of sexual harassment, filed against Google. A spokeswoman said there are none on record in the state.
We tried reaching out to Google for comment on the case but did not hear back.
