GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A former martial arts instructor is facing charges including third-degree rape and second-degree sex abuse involving an underage student, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Iain Mackai, 22, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Thursday.
Court documents allege that Mackai had sexual contact with a child, who was under the age of 16, on multiple occasions between December 2018 and March of this year.
An indictment also alleges that Mackai sent sexual images of himself to the child and “compelled and induced” the child to record sexually explicit conduct.
Mackai was a taekwondo instructor at a studio in Gresham. That studio is now closed, according to the district attorney’s office.
Investigators said Mackai met the victim as part of his duties as an instructor.
The investigation is continuing, but there is no indication at this point that there are additional victims, according to the district attorney’s office.
Mackai is facing charges of second-degree sex abuse, third-degree rape, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, luring a minor and sodomy.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau’s detective division at 503-823-0400 and reference case 19-83214.
