PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new location is expected to open in Portland a few weeks for those needing shelter from cold weather.
Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Thursday that the former Greyhound station in Old Town will be a COVID-compliant emergency shelter starting in November.
The shelter will offer a projected 100 beds to those experiencing homelessness. It will be open through March 2021, and will prioritize people with disabilities, those over 55 and veterans.
The Joint Office of Homeless Services says space was one of the biggest selling points for using the former Greyhound station.
"It's available, it's not being used, it’s big enough to allow ourselves to spread out, it’s 30 thousand square feet, and it’s close to where folks are camping now," said Denis Theriault with the Joint Office of Homeless Services.
The shelter will be managed by Transition Projects, which operates housing services in addition to more than 800 adult shelter beds across Multnomah County.
There are already two other COVID-compliant shelters in Portland - one at the Mt. Scott Community Center and the other at the Charles Jordan Community Center in north Portland.
