PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Former midfielder Rodney Wallace has signed a one-day contract to retire as a Timber, the Portland Timbers announced Friday.
Wallace was acquired by the Timbers in a trade with D.C. United in 2010. During his five seasons with the club, from 2011-2015, he made 129 appearances, tallied 18 goals and 20 assists. The club says Wallace will be recognized on the field prior to Sunday's match against the Seattle Sounders at Providence Park.
"Thinking back on my career, I realized that retiring as a Timber was the best way for me to respect what the organization has done for me and what I was able to do for the club, the city, and the fans," Wallace said. "Winning an MLS Cup is my biggest accomplishment to date, and I’m proud to have been a part of that."
Always a good dude @rodwallace22 and solid broadcast partner @fox12oregon #RCTID https://t.co/DkeQIuUrYy pic.twitter.com/udUTsFI4DQ— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) August 13, 2021
Wallace helped the Timbers to playoff runs in 2013 and 2015. The club says Wallace made a significant impact in the 2015 MLS Playoffs, scoring the first goal in the infamous knockout-round match against Sporting Kansas City that resulted in PKs, and recorded the game winner in the Timbers 2-1 MLS Cup win over the Columbus Crew SC.
"Rodney Wallace gave so much to our club. Having him make the choice to retire a Timber is something that is tremendously meaningful to me personally and is testament to the quality experience many players have with us,” said Timbers owner and CEO Merritt Paulson. “Also doing this before a Seattle game is fitting. Few Timbers ‘gutted the fish’ like Rodney!"
Following his time with the Timbers, Wallace played overseas for Arouca and Sport Recife. He returned to the MLS in 2017, playing two seasons with New York City FC and logging five goals and seven assists. Wallace played his final MLS match for Sporting Kansas City on April 7, 2019.
