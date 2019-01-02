MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A former substitute teacher convicted of sex abuse in the first-degree last month was sentenced to six years and three months in prison on Wednesday.
54-year-old Dale Arnold Buckendahl will also to register as a sex offender.
Buckendahl was convicted in December after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says he abused a student at Alder Elementary School in 2008 while working as a substitute teacher for a third-grade class.
The student years later reported the crime years later to a school counselor, the attorney’s office says.
Evidence presented at trial last month showed the offense occurred while the victim was seated at a table inside a classroom with other students.
Buckendahl is due back in court in early April.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
