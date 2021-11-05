CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A former neighbor has been identified as the man who used a gas can to light a family's porch on fire in Clark County last week.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Ross Anthony Burke was arrested Thursday on an arson charge more than a week after reportedly torching his former neighbor's porch. Police said they have not found a motive for the fire.

It all happened just after 10:20 p.m. Oct. 25 at a home in the 1700 block of Northwest 104th Street.

One of the homeowners, who asked not to be identified out of fear for her family's safety, said she heard some kind of accelerant and then saw a huge plume of flames on their front porch.

Ring Camera footage from a nearby home captured the suspect leaving the scene and not long after the flames erupt on the porch.

"I want him brought to justice," the homeowner said. "It's a little more than a prank of lighting a paper bag with dog poop on fire. That would be funny. This ain't funny. No not with five kids in our home. This is attempted murder. This isn't just arson, I find it to be attempted murder."

Burke was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday. His bail is $250,000.