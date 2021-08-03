PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former marketing manager at Nike was sentenced to more than two-and-a-half years in federal prison Tuesday for a fraud scheme on his former employer and a childhood friend.
Errol Andam, 47, was sentenced to 31 months in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release. Andam was also ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution. The Internal Revenue Service had already seized $212,838 in criminally-derived proceeds from Andam, and those were forfeited as well.
According to court documents, from 2001 until his termination in 2018, Andam was employed by Nike at its headquarters in Beaverton. Most recently, Andam worked as a manager in the company’s North American Retail Brand Marketing division wherein he managed the design, build-out, and operation of “pop-up” retail venues, temporary Nike shops situated near and tailored to sports competitions and other special events around the U.S.
In the summer of 2016, Andam recruited a childhood friend to establish a company to design and build the pop-up venues as an independent contractor for Nike. Andam used his authority as a manager at Nike to ensure that his friend’s company was consistently awarded the contracts for these jobs. Though he had no formal role in his friend’s company, Andam assumed control of much of the company’s financial operations, managing financial accounts and issuing invoices to Nike.
From September 2016 through December 2018, Andam diverted and embezzled nearly $1.5 million in Nike proceeds for his own use. On February 4, Andam was charged by criminal information with wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements on a loan application. On April 12, 2021, he pleaded guilty to all three charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.