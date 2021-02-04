PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A former marketing manager at Nike has been charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements on a loan application as part of a plan to defraud his former employer.
According to information gathered by investigators, 49-year-old Errol Amorin Andam, was employed at Nike from 2001 until his termination in 2018. Most recently, Andam was a manager in the company’s North American Retail Marketing division where he would manage the operation of temporary Nike shops placed near and tailored to sports competitions and other special events around the country.
In the summer of 2016, Andam recruited a childhood friend to establish a company to design and build the pop-up venues as an independent contractor for Nike. He then used his authority as a manager at Nike to ensure that his friend’s company was consistently getting the contracts for these jobs. Even though he had no formal role in his friend’s company, Andam assumed control of the company’s financial operations, including the invoices being issued to Nike.
During this time investigators also say Andam renewed the lapsed registration of a limited liability corporation he owned so he could use the fake company as a shell to funnel the proceeds from Nike and his friend’s company to accounts under his control.
From September 2016 through December 2018, Andam diverted and embezzled nearly $1.5 million in Nike proceeds. Then in July of 2018, Andam submitted a fake financial statement from his LLC on a home loan application. The financial statement falsely reflected checks for $194,000 drawn on a bank account owned by his friend’s business. Andam forged his friend’s signature on the check and withdrew much of that money without his friend’s knowledge.
Andam faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, fines of up to $4.5 million dollars, and 5 years of supervised release if convicted.
