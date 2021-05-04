PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Former Oregon House Speaker Dave Hunt was one of eight men cited in an online sex trafficking sting by the Portland Police Bureau.
According to PPB, its Human Trafficking Unit posted online decoy ads on known human trafficking websites in April. Eight men, including Hunt, contacted the undercover officers to arrange payment for sexual acts, police said.
Police identified the following men as those criminally cited in the investigation, each on the charge of commercial sexual solicitation:
- Daniel Gallagher, 56, of Portland.
- David Hunt, 53, of Milwaukie.
- Adam Kearsley, 36, of Spokane.
- Matthew Zelkind, 60 of Portland.
- Emmanuel Rodriquez Barreto, 34, of Vancouver.
- Michael James, 53, of Vancouver.
- Gerardo Alva, 47, of Vancouver.
- Rafael Robles Martinez, 43, of Tacoma.
Hunt, a Democrat, served as State Representative for District 40 of the Oregon House of Representatives representing Clackamas County from 2003 to 2013. He served two years as House majority leader and then another two years as speaker.
Hunt is currently a Clackamas Community College Board of Education member. On Monday, CCC President Tim Cook and Board of Education Chair Greg Chaimov released the following statement: "This morning we learned that Clackamas Community College Board of Education member Dave Hunt has been cited by Portland police in a sex trafficking sting. We are shocked by this allegation and will take appropriate actions that best serve the interest of our students and our community. Effective immediately, Dave Hunt is taking a leave from the board."
Hunt is also running for CCC Director Zone 3 in the May 18 election.
(5) comments
So, in other words, he got busted trying to order a prostitute. Prostitution shouldn't be illegal anyway. It's a victimless "crime" and its prohibition is nothing more than another instance of religion encroaching on policy making.
Please, who is "shocked" anymore really?
Tommy Callahan: "That..was..AWESOME!"
The only problem is, Hunt is a democrat, and a pretty powerful one at that, in a blue state, with a child DA, and an absentee State Attorney General. So really, what's going to happen to him? Suspended sentence? Probation? Five Figure Fine? Community Service? He will have to register as a sx offender, but he'll still get to keep his PERS. So he'll get permission from his PO to leave the state for a while, and then just like Sam Adams, he'll be back for another go at the public trough.
[angry] Past time for PERS to yank his Bennies! They had better before all Oregonians stop PERS.
You hit that right on its head !!!
