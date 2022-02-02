CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday that the off-duty Vancouver police officer who was mistaken for a robbery suspect and shot by a Clark County deputy died from gunshot wounds to the stomach.

The shooting happened over the weekend outside Officer Donald Sahota’s rural Battle Ground home.

It was a chaotic series of events that started with an armed robbery at a Vancouver Chevron station Saturday evening, according to investigators.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes team said the suspect, 20-year-old Julio Cesar Segura, then fled in a stolen car and later was pursued by Clark County deputies who used spike strips to immobilize the car.

Those officers said Segura eventually got out of the car and took off on foot, ending up at Officer Sahota’s house. Court documents revealed that Officer Sahota grabbed his gun, tried to detain the suspect, but was stabbed by Segura several times outside the house.

The suspect then went inside Sahota’s home, while Sahota was still outside when deputies arrived. He was trying to stand up and recover his firearm. Investigators said a Clark County deputy then shot at Sahota several times with a rifle, killing him.

The deputy has been identified as Deputy Jonathan Feller, who has been employed with the Clark County Sheriff's Office since 2018. He has been placed on critical incident leave pending further investigation.

FOX 12 spoke with a former Oregon district attorney to gain insight into what investigators, prosecutors and a grand jury will have to consider over the next several days.

Former Clatsop County District Attorney Josh Marquis said he is not involved with the Clark County case, but he is an expert on officer-involved shootings.

Marquis said prosecutors will first need to determine if Deputy Feller, who shot and killed Sahota, should face any criminal charges.

Based on publicly released details of the case, Marquis said he believes the shooting was a tragic accident where Feller was reasonable in the use of deadly force.

“I can’t think of any way to impute criminal liability to the shooting officer, he would have had to been recklessly negligent. If that’s all the information he has -- armed robbery is occurring, suspect is fleeing, suspect is armed, he’s trying to force his way into a home -- minutes frankly would be an incredibly long time. Many of these decisions are made 10 seconds or less,” Marquis said of decisions to open fire.

But Marquis said murder charges could still become part of the case.

“This is not mandatory, but the prosecutor could charge [Segura] with murder for the death of the officer, if reasonably, the death of the officer occurred while the investigation is underway,” Marquis said.

Marquis said Washington state has a felony murder law where a participant in a crime can be charged with murder, even if they don’t physically commit the murder.

So far, Segura has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery, among other charges.

FOX 12 has confirmed that Deputy Feller was also one of three Clark County deputies who shot and killed Kevin Peterson Jr. in Oct. 2020. Prosecutors found Feller and the other deputies involved in that shooting justified in using deadly force.