PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 13-count indictment was filed on Thursday charging James W. Millegan, 62, a former Oregon securities broker, with investment account churning and tax evasion.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said Millegan, who currently resides in McMinnville, owned and operated J.W. Millegan, Inc., a commission-based investment advisory business serving clients primarily located in the Portland and Salem areas.
According to the indictment, beginning in March 2012 and continuing until May 2017, Millegan is alleged to have churned 12 different accounts. Churning is when a broker engages in excessively buying and selling in a client's account to generate commissions benefitting the broker with no reasonable expectation the client will benefit from the trading. When this occurs, clients are prevented from earning investment profits on the money they pay in excessive fees and commissions.
Millegan's alleged actions generated more than $2.5 million in trading commissions and cost these 12 investors more than $4.3 million in estimated unrealized investment gains.
Between July 2006 and Sept. 2016, Millegan is alleged to have willfully evaded payment of more than $3.3 million in personal income taxes. To conceal approximately $3.7 million in commissions from the IRS, Millegan allegedly transferred funds to hidden bank accounts and filed false financial statements.
Sure hope the Judge does Not go soft on this thief.
