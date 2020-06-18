SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Vic Gilliam, a former state representative, has died at the age of 66, according to the Oregon State Legislature.
Gilliam, a Republican from Silverton, battled Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. He leaves behind a wife and multiple kids.
State leaders, including Gov. Kate Brown, released statements on Tuesday in reaction to the news.
“Representative Gilliam was known to be a true statesman who also brought kindness, levity, and humor to compassionate work. Vic's legacy will live on in the Capitol and throughout Oregon,” Brown said.
Gilliam resigned from the legislature in 2017 for health reasons. He had continued to serve even when the disease slurred his speech and caused him to walk in the Oregon State Capitol with a cane.
“Never one to back down from a challenge, Vic had a heart for service and was dedicated to all Oregonians. His famous smile and good-nature earned him friends across the state,” said Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod, of Stayton.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, was the Oregon House speaker during Gilliam's first years in the House.
"He endured a vicious disease with grace while continuing to serve Oregon well. He will be much missed,” Merkley said.
