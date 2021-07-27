SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A former Oregon state representative has pleaded guilty to a charge relating to the storming of the State Capitol last December, according to the Marion County District Attorney's Office.

On Tuesday, Mike Nearman pleaded guilty to first-degree official misconduct. A charge of second-degree criminal trespass was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. The district attorney's office said Nearman's stipulated sentence includes 18 months of bench probation and orders him to perform 80 hours of community service work, pay $2,700 in restitution for the damage caused to the building, and bans him from the Oregon State Capitol and its grounds.

The convictions stems incident that occurred at the State Capitol on Dec. 21, 2020. Surveillance video shows Nearman opening a door to the Capitol and letting protesters into the building. Oregon State Police struggled to force the protesters back out of the Capitol, which was closed to the public, on Dec. 21 as lawmakers met in emergency session to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson stated that, "This plea and sentencing concludes an embarrassing and disgraceful event in our state’s history. I am thankful that no members of law enforcement, or anyone else were seriously injured as a result of Mr. Nearman’s irresponsible actions. Additionally, I am grateful to the Oregon State Police for their complete and thorough investigation that led to this conviction."

Nearman was expelled from the state legislature in early June after an investigation. Anna Scharf, a former aide to Nearman, was selected in July to serve House District 23 for the remainder of his term, which last until Jan. 2023.