SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The former executive director of the Oregon State Sheriffs' Association was sentenced to probation following a theft investigation.
The investigation began after the OSSA conducted an annual financial review earlier this year and discovered "inappropriate expenditures" by John Bishop.
OSSA said the Oregon Department of Justice was contacted and a criminal investigation was conducted.
On Friday, Bishop pleaded guilty to first-degree theft.
Bishop received two years of probation, 180 hours of community service, restitution to OSSA in the amount of $13,000, and revocation of his Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, law enforcement officer certification.
