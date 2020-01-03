WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A former driver’s education instructor at Portland Community College’s Willow Creek campus pleaded guilty to six counts of third-degree sex abuse involving students.
Paul Douglas Burdick, 48, entered his plea in court Friday. He was arrested in September 2019.
Investigators said they initially identified 20 victims, many of them in high school taking classes through PCC, between 2012 and 2018.
The victims were girls or young women, according to deputies. They told detectives that Burdick groped them while they were on test drives. They also said he would make them perform jumping jacks, while he would try to record cell phone video.
PCC reported Burdick was placed on administrative leave Aug. 31, 2018 and was subsequently "dismissed” as a PCC instructor on April 24, 2019.
Detectives also learned during the investigation that Burdick was the bishop of the Hillsboro ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS). He was subsequently removed from his leadership role and prohibited from serving with children, according to a statement from the church at the time of his arrest.
Burdick was originally charged with 21 counts of third-degree sex abuse. After his guilty plea Friday, the additional 15 counts were dismissed.
Burdick is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 21.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.