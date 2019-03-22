Former Portland civic leader, bank executive both found not guilty on sex abuse charges

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former Portland civic leader and a Portland bank executive were both found not guilty of sex abuse charges Friday.
Aubre Dickson and Charles McGee were arraigned on charges including first-degree sex abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration in May 2018.
The allegations were from May 2012, but the criminal charges weren’t filed until years later.
Court documents stated Dickson and McGee touched a woman sexually and without her consent. At that time in 2012, Dickson and McGee were well known in the Portland community.
Dickson formerly served as chairman of the Oregon Housing Stability Council and as a vice president at Key Bank, and McGee was the founder and CEO of the Black Parent initiative, a Portland-based social service non-profit.
The woman who brought forward the allegations testified during the trial.
There were cries of joy from the families of McGee and Dickson when the verdict was read Friday.
The judge said it was a “difficult and stressful trial for everyone” and he “considered and reconsidered all the evidence” but determined the state did not meet its burden of proof.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
