PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams has filed paperwork to run for a place on the City Council.
The Portland City Elections Office confirmed Wednesday that Adams filed paperwork to run for Position 4 on the council. That position is currently held by Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, who won the election over incumbent Steve Novick in November 2016.
Adams was previously a city commissioner, before he was elected mayor in May 2008. Adams announced in July 2011 that he would not seek a second term in office as mayor.
Charlie Hales followed Adams as mayor in November 2012. Current Mayor Ted Wheeler was elected in May 2016.
Hopefully no city in Oregon. How about San Francisco?
