PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A former nurse practitioner in Portland was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison Tuesday for illegally distributing prescription opioids, filing a false tax return, and lying to federal agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Julie Anne DeMille, 60, will also serve three years of supervised release after court documents say she opened the Fusion Wellness Clinic on Southeast 122nd Avenue and illegally wrote thousands of prescriptions for opioids, including oxycodone and hydrocodone.
As early as 2013, DeMille began planning a move from Houston, Texas to Oregon, where licensed nurse practitioners can write prescriptions without the oversight and approval of a physician, court documents state.
She moved to Oregon in 2014 and was hired by a publicly-funded county health clinic, according to the attorney’s office, who says DeMille from the beginning planned to subsidize her county income by operating an illegal pill mill.
DeMille’s first clinic opened in 2015 and word quickly spread that the small, cash-only operation was a reliable source for cheap opioid prescriptions, the attorney’s office says. The clinic quickly outgrew its original location and, in April 2015, moved to a new location on Northeast 101st Avenue in Portland.
Before long, DeMille’s prescribing habits caught the attention of law enforcement and the Oregon State Board of Nursing, which opened an investigation into DeMille’s prescribing practices just three weeks after the clinic opened.
In March 2015, DeMille met with nursing board investigators and lied about the nature of her practice, insisting that the clinic’s patients were treated for simple chronic diseases and a variety of other wellness issues, the attorney’s office says.
The nursing board ultimately issued a letter of concern and did not pursue disciplinary action.
The attorney’s office says DeMille quickly altered her practices in response to the nursing board’s investigation in an attempt to avoid further detection and, throughout the remained of 2015, continued her work at the county health clinic while operating the wellness clinic just two days a week.
On a typical day, the attorney’s office says DeMille saw up to 20 patients, charging each $200 in cash.
The attorney’s office says the clinic in 2015 generated at least $388,000 in revenue, none of which was reported DeMille’s income tax return.
In July 2016, DEA agents conducting a federal search warrant found more than $51,000 in cash stored in DeMille’s bedroom.
In 2015 alone, according to data from the Oregon Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, DeMille wrote more than 1,940 prescriptions for controlled substances. Together, these prescriptions resulted in the distribution of more than 219,000 pills, 96.7% of which were opioids, the attorney’s office says.
DeMille in December last year pleaded guilty to two counts of illegally distributing a controlled substance and one count of filing a false tax return and lying to federal agents.
DeMille's co-conspirator and former Fusion Wellness Clinic manager, Osasuyi "Ken" Idumwonyi, pleaded guilty in 2017 to conspiring to distribute or dispense and possessing with intent to distribute or dispense the Schedule II controlled substances oxycodone and hydrocodone.
Idumwonyi will be sentenced on June 3, 2019.
