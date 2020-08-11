PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former nurse at a Portland hospital has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison as a result of a heroin trafficking investigation.
Rene Elene Griffin Nunn, 60, pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 31, 2019. She was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2018.
Nunn was sentenced Tuesday.
Investigators said Nunn and co-conspirator Darlene Michelle Sturdevant, 62, of Vancouver, drove from Vancouver to Portland with around 87 grams of heroin in Nunn’s purse. Nunn was driving and Sturdevant was the passenger, according to the Department of Justice.
Investigators said they were driving to Portland to distribute drugs.
The DOJ reported that nearly $156,000 was found by investigators while searching the vehicle.
At the time of her arrest, Nunn was a registered nurse at Adventist Medical Center in Portland, according to the DOJ.
Investigators said they searched a residence shared by Sturdevant, Nunn and others and found an additional 367 grams of heroin and a kilogram of methamphetamine.
Sturdevant was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison in January on charges of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin throughout the Portland metro area, possessing with intent to distribute heroin and committing an offense while on release pending sentencing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
In January 2019, DEA agents served a warrant at Sturdevant’s new home in Portland seized another 558 grams of heroin, along with digital scales, a drug ledger and $27,250.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
