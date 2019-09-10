PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A former pharmacist accused of recording more than 70 people with hidden cameras in two separate workplace bathrooms pleaded guilty to charges Tuesday.
Johnny Tuck Chee Chan, 34, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of invasion of privacy in the first degree, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Chan was a pharmacist at a Keizer Permanente facility that is not open to the public; when allegations against him came to light, he was fired from Keizer Permanente and got another job at the Banana Republic at the Cascade Station shopping center, according to investigators.
The investigation started in November 2017 when Keizer Permanente notified police that a hidden camera was found inside a bathroom at the facility in the 5700 block of Northeast 138th Avenue in Portland.
Kaiser Permanente terminated Chan upon learning of a criminal investigation against him, the attorney’s office says. Chan was arrested Nov. 26, 2018 at the Banana Republic store for the criminal conduct alleged in the Kaiser Permanente case.
When law enforcement arrested Chan, they checked the all-user, employee-only bathroom at the store and located a camera, in active recording mode, which had been concealed to face the toilet. Additionally, investigators say Chan was in possession of explicit sexual videos showing children under 18 years old.
After Chan’s first arrest he bailed out of jail; he was arrested for a second time on Dec. 7.
According to court documents, by pleading guilty, Chan is expected to receive a sanction of 12 years in prison when he is sentenced in November.
