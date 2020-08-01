PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Portland Police Bureau is making changes to its executive team.
Less than two months after stepping down as chief, Jami Resch has been appointed Assistant Chief of Investigations.
Resch left the police chief role in June and was replaced by now-Chief Chuck Lovell amid the Portland protests and calls for racial equity.
In his announcement Chief Lovell expressed his support for Resch and praised her leadership skills.
"Jami stepped aside during an extraordinary time in a selfless manner to do what she believed was best for the Bureau," said Chief Lovell. "She is an exceptional leader and I am excited she will be re-joining the Executive Team."
Resch succeeds Assistant Andrew Shearer who will retire on August 3, 2020.
