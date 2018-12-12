Former Portland UPS worker charged with stealing items on the job

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former UPS worker in Portland was indicted by a grand jury on two felony counts of theft after investigators say he stole two iPhones and other items from the processing facility where he worked.
Thomas Hugill, 25, appeared in a Multnomah County courtroom Wednesday.
It was Black Friday of 2017 when Ana Mendez, of Clackamas County, says ordered two iPhones for her daughters, but they never arrived. Mendez says she reported it to T-Mobile who reported it to UPS; UPS said the package was lost.
Mendez says she was frustrated and confused, but there wasn’t much she could do. Then, she says she got a call from T-Mobile. Someone was using the lost phone and, at first, she says they assumed she was trying to commit fraud. So, she started to do some digging on her own.
Because one of the phones was a new line already connected to her account, when it was activated, names and phone numbers she didn’t recognize started showing up on her bill.
She says one number in particular showed up a lot.
Mendez’s daughter called the number and they say the person gave up the name of the suspect. Mendez looked him up on Facebook and learned he worked at UPS.
“With the pictures from his face, from my bill, everything, and we take to police and say okay, here’s the man,” Mendez said.
Deputies identified the man as Hugill, and when they went to question him at the Swan Island processing facility where he worked, they say he admitted to stealing other items.
Hugill pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday. He didn’t want to speak on camera, but he did say the phones were returned and there were medical issues complicating the situation at the time. He also said he apologized.
Mendez said her account was credited and she ultimately received replacement phones.
A spokesperson for UPS tells FOX 12: “The employee in question no longer works for UPS. The company does not tolerate dishonest or unethical behavior.”
Court records show Hugill is accused of stealing items from two other people as well–also directly tied to his employment. Prior to this, his criminal history is clean.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
