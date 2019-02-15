PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former Assistant Chief for the Portland Police Bureau is weighing in on the friendly text messages between the Commander of Portland Police’s Rapid Response Team, Lieutenant Jeff Niiya, and Patriot Prayer leader, Joey Gibson.
“I didn’t see anything that wouldn’t be normal for those kinds of operations,” Brian Martinek said.
Martinek’s resume includes Police Chief of Vancouver and Assistant Police Chief at the Portland Police Bureau.
“It’s always a better idea to form a relationship with a leader to hopefully affect what happens in the end, and in the text messages I read, that’s what it seems is going on in those text messages,” Martinek said.
Martinek said he knows a little of Lt. Niiya, but a lot about the Rapid Response Team.
“It seems like typical practice for the Rapid Response Team, not only here in Portland, but across the United States, to develop relationships with rally and protest leaders on, no matter what side they’re on,” Martinek said.
FOX 12 specifically asked Martinek about a text conversation the Mayor has said concerns him. In it, Lt. Niiya tells Gibson to make sure another Patriot Prayer member takes care of a warrant he heard about before the next protest.
“He is specific in regard to a text message about someone that might have had a warrant, being very clear that he didn’t have any personal knowledge on it and he hadn’t actually run the person in the law enforcement data system, which would’ve been a conflicting circumstance had he done something different than that,” Martinek said. “And that, by the way, is also a practice that is common.”
The former Assistant Police Chief said it’s especially common in situations like large rallies.
“I can imagine that the reason for it was to make sure they didn’t have to take action, that other police officers didn’t arrive and have direct imminent knowledge that he had an active warrant and then now you are having to make an arrest in the middle of a larger and more dangerous situation,” he said.
As for any favoring towards one group, Martinek said from his experience, that doesn’t happen.
“I would suspect there are people assigned to each of the groups, well, I know there are, and they’ve reached out,” Martinek said.
In the end, he said forming relationships with people like Gibson is good policing and ultimately helps keep people safe.
“I think that the mayor and the commissioner should know what the actual policy and practice is before they make statements about what their opinion is,” Martinek said. “And honestly, it’s fortunate for all of us that we aren’t judged on opinion, as opposed to the facts, because that’s the way it should be.”
An investigation has been opened, looking into the texts. Portland police has also said Lt. Niiya has been told to have no further conversations with any event organizers.
For transparency, the Portland Police Bureau has posted all of the documents in their entirety at the following link: www.portlandoregon.gov/police/78708
