Former principal in Gresham-Barlow school district facing child sex abuse charges

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said a former Deep Creek Elementary School principal is facing multiple charges of child sex abuse involving four former students.
Jeffrey Hays was the principal from 2005-2009 in the Gresham-Barlow School District. He left the elementary school in 2009 and became Executive Director at the City View Center Charter School in Hillsboro. He is now retired.
A Clackamas County grand jury returned an indictment of multiple charges of Hays on Monday. The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested Hays at his Portland home on Thursday.
His bail is set at $500,000. Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line, by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference CCSO case # 16-026450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.