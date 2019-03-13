SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A former Salem police officer accused of burglary is now behind bars and facing more charges.
A grand jury indicted Seth Thayres and James Cardenas on burglary charges last month. Thayres is a former officer with the Salem Police Department.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday announced a grand jury returned another indictment against the pair.
Thayres was arrested Wednesday and is now facing 14 criminal charges. Cardenas has been in jail for more than a month and is facing 22 charges.
