TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A former school bus driver in the Tigard-Tualatin School District has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex abuse.
Kenneth M. Garcia, 33, of Aloha, was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to charges of first-degree sex abuse, unlawful sexual penetration and sodomy.
Garcia was arrested in February.
Investigators said the victims were two young girls who had been abused by Garcia over the course of several years.
Investigators do not believe Garcia had inappropriate contact with any students on his bus routes, which included Durham Elementary School and Hazelbrook Middle School.
As part of his plea agreement, additional charges including luring a minor were dismissed.
Along with 25 years in prison, Garcia must register as a sex offender.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
