MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A former corrections deputy and security guard was convicted on charges including first-degree rape and sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Jorge Ulises Serrano, 29, of Woodburn, was also convicted in Marion County on Friday on charges of second-degree sex abuse, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and encouraging child sex abuse.
Serrano faces additional sex crime charges in Washington County.
Serrano was initially arrested in Washington County in December 2018. Investigators said he was working as a security guard at an apartment complex in Hillsboro in 2015 when he met a woman, recorded sexual acts with her and posted the video online without her knowledge.
Serrano met the woman again after his shift ended and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious, according to deputies.
Serrano worked as a security guard from July 2014 to June 2015. He was a corrections deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office from July 2017 to November 2018. Investigators said he uploaded the video of the woman during his time in Jefferson County.
He was terminated from that job prior to the allegations against him, according to detectives.
As the investigation continued, detectives said they identified six additional victims of Serrano. Investigators said Serrano used social media to meet women and underage girls.
Serrano was also suspected to have uploaded intimate photos and videos of multiple women without their knowledge, according to deputies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
