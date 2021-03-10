PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Wednesday that 60-year-old Brian Trostel must register as a sex offender and surrender his teacher’s license after being convicted of sex crimes involving a child.
The investigation started when a person known to Trostel found images of a 14-year-old inside her bedroom while in a state of nudity. The victim and her family used to live in the same neighborhood as Trostel.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Family Service Division investigated and determined that Trostel took multiple photos of the child while hiding behind a fence surrounded by trees and other vegetation.
The victim, her family and their attorney were actively involved in the pretrial negotiations and are supportive of the resolution of this case.
Trostel is expected to be sentenced to 11 months in jail on May 25th, 2021. If he violates his probation, at any point, or fails to appear in court on May 25th the state is prepared to request additional jail or prison time.
