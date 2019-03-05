EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – A Corvallis man pleaded guilty Tuesday to threatening a campus shooting last year at Oregon State University, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Christopher Adam Strahan, 33, was sentenced to time served in federal prison and to three years of supervised release. Strahan is a former student at OSU, according to the attorney's office.
According to court documents, the Director of Public Safety at OSU was notified on Feb. 27, 2018 of Twitter posts threatening a campus shooting, and a request to Twitter revealed that the account was owned by Strahan.
The attorney’s office says an Oregon State Police detective familiar with Strahan identified him from the account’s profile photo; the detective was familiar with Strahan from an investigation in February 2017 for similar threats to OSU.
Investigators say a 911 tip revealed a possible home address for Strahan, and when Strahan returned home on Feb. 27, 2018, he was arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail.
Strahan was held at the Benton County Jail from Feb. 27, 2018 until he was ordered detained pending trial in federal court and transferred to FCI Sheridan March 27, 2018.
As a condition of Strahan’s supervised release, he is prohibited from contacting or entering the property of Oregon State University or the Linn Benton Community College, the attorney’s office says.
Strahan was previously convicted in Benton County Circuit Court of second-degree disorderly conduct for Twitter threats made in February 2017. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail, civilly committed to the state mental hospital for six months and ordered to pay $438.
