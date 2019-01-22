Former Sunset HS track coach convicted of sex abuse, gets 13 months

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A former Sunset High School track coach was convicted of sex abuse and sentenced to 13 months in prison last week, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
Brandon Michael Helms was convicted of second degree sex abuse by a coach on Jan. 18 and was also ordered to register as a sex offender.
Authorities launched an investigation into Helms in June last year after the 16-year-old victim’s mother witnessed inappropriate contact between her daughter and Helms, the attorney’s office says.
Helms, who was 25 years old, was working as an assistant track coach at Sunset High School. The teen was a student athlete and was being coached by Helms.
Beaverton police with permission from the victim and her parents searched the victim’s cell phone for evidence and discovered text message conversations from Helms that were sexual in nature.
A detective also determined that the victim and Helms met in person at least four times and participated in various degrees of sexual contact during those meetings.
Helms at first denied any wrongdoing, but admitted to engaging in sexual contact with the victim after he was confronted with the videos and photos he sent to the teen, the attorney’s office says.
Helms also admitted to investigators that he sent the lewd photos and videos to the teen, according to the attorney’s office.
Helms was relieved of his duties at Sunset High School and was sentenced to 13 months in prison with five years of post-prison supervision less time served. In addition to being ordered to register as sex offender, the court recommended no contact with minors, internet and computer restrictions, and sex offender treatment as conditions of post-prison supervision.
Investigators do not believe there are any other victims.
