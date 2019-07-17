PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Alder Street food carts have secured a new home in southwest Portland.
They will be on the blocks surrounding Ankeny Square, just three blocks from their old home.
Friends of the Green Loop told FOX 12 about 30 food carts are being stored at the nearby Post Office.
Meanwhile, the Ritz Carlton broke ground a few days ago at the food carts' former location.
A combination of private and public donors helped cover some of the moving costs to help cart owners with the big move.
People are encouraged to donate to the GoFundMe page in support of the carts.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.