BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Beaverton School District is offering incentives to get licensed substitute teachers at all grade levels, and they are especially looking to entice retired teachers back as substitutes.

Mehreen Krueger has experience in all grade levels but feels upper grades are her strength. Following retirement, she is now back as a substitute teacher for the Beaverton School District and says she loves it.

"I didn't think I would, but it's given me a lot of meaning, you know, for helping not just my colleagues but also just being there for the kids," Krueger told FOX 12.

There's also a financial incentive. Last week, the Beaverton School District announced a $500 hiring bonus for classified positions such as bus drivers, nutrition service workers, custodians, paraeducators, office staff, and classified substitutes.

Meanwhile, licensed substitute teachers at all grade levels and in all specialties get a bonus range of $500 to $3,300 - that's depending on how many days worked during the year.

Krueger says there are more than just monetary rewards and she encourages other retirees to join her.

"Go in there. Help support your colleagues because you've got skills and can do many things that others can't, and then just get that energy from those kids," she said.

Krueger says all COVID-19 protocols are being followed and she feels completely safe and that her classrooms are as healthy as they can be.