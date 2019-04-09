PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A former Tigard resident was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday for running a fraudulent gold mining investment scheme and stealing approximately $4 million from more than 140 investors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
According to court documents and information shared at trial, Harry Dean Proudfoot III, 79, created 3 Eagles Research and Development, a company based in Tigard, in 2008.
Documents say Proudfoot III used the company from 2008 through 2012 to solicit investors for a purported goldmining operation in Ohio. Proudfoot III, along with his adult children, including co-defendant Matthew Proudfoot, falsely promised to use investors’ money to purchase mining equipment and conduct mining operations at two gravel pits, the attorney’s office says.
To entice investors, the attorney’s office says Harry Proudfoot III and his kids withheld important facts from investors, including that Harry Proudfoot III had received cease and desist orders from Alaska and Oregon for selling unregistered securities through material misrepresentations in 1992, 1993, and 2003, and that Matthew Proudfoot had filed for bankruptcy in 2010.
Instead of using the money as promised, the attorney’s office says they used it for personal items and payments, including cars, travel, credit card bills, medical payments, lulling payments and other expenses to keep the scheme afloat.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission began investigating the group for securities violations in 2011, and ultimately, the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon entered a judgment against Harry Proudfoot III, Matthew Proudfoot and the 3 Eagles Research and Development Company in the SEC enforcement action.
On Dec. 13 last year, Harry Proudfoot III was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering. In court Tuesday, he was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.
Matthew Proudfoot pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering on Nov. 1, 2017. He will be sentenced on July 8, 2019.
