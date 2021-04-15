(KPTV) – After a 15-year career, NBA player LaMarcus Aldridge, who spent nine seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, announced Thursday that he is retiring.
Aldridge shared his retirement from basketball on Twitter with a statement he wrote with a “heavy heart.”
In the tweet, Aldridge said he made the “difficult decision to retire” due to health issues with his heart.
“For 15 years, I’ve put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and family first,” he wrote.
The retirement statement included kinds words for all of Aldridge’s teams.
For the Blazers, he wrote: “I thank Portland for drafting a skinny, Texas kid and giving him a chance. The city of Portland has given me some unforgettable years. They will always remain in my heart.”
Aldridge was drafted second overall in 2006 by the Chicago Bulls, but then had his rights traded to the Blazers shortly after. He played for Portland until 2015.
