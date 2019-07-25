PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – More than 100 golfers hit the links Thursday for the 16th annual Maurice Lucas Foundation Golf Tournament, along with members of the 1977 championship Trail Blazers team.
The tournament through the foundation helps fund after-school programs and educational retreats for underserved area kids. The foundation was created in 2010 to honor the late Trail Blazer’s great. Since Lucas’ passing, his two sons have taken the reigns.
“We provide after-school programming for underserved youth by giving the kids what they need, which is more classroom time, and giving them what they love, which is gym time, and bridge that gap between the two,” David Lucas said.
David Lucas and Maurice Lucas the second helped organize Thursday’s tournament at the Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club in Aloha. Maurice started the tournament more than two decades ago as a way to fund local youth programs.
