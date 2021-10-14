WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Tualatin and King City police officer is facing charges of official misconduct and public indecency for crimes investigators say he committed while on-duty.

The nine-count indictment filed in Washington County accuses former officer Chet Lemon of unauthorized exercise of his official duties, alleging that he engaged in sexual conduct on the job and exposed himself in public.

According to a spokesperson for the Tualatin Police Department, Lemon was both a patrol and school resource officer in 2018 and 2019, when the crimes he's accused of are alleged to have been committed. Lemon resigned from the department in December, 2020, after accepting a job offer to be a Sergeant with the King City Police Department.

King City City Manager Mike Weston said the hiring panel at the time did a thorough background check and spoke with Lemon's former employer, but there was no indication then that he was under investigation. Weston said three days after Lemon's first day, the Tualatin Police Chief informed King City's chief about the investigation, and Lemon was placed on administrative leave.

Once the investigation was complete and the grand jury indictment filed, Weston said, Lemon was terminated.

Weston said Lemon was never sworn in as a police officer, was never on patrol, and never wore a King City badge.

Lemon has pleaded not guilty to all nine counts on the indictment.