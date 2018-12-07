BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A former volunteer firefighter in Benton County was found not guilty on sex abuse charges.
Jose Carlos Villa-Garcia was arrested in December 2017.
He had initially been charged with third-degree sex abuse and official misconduct in May 2017 for allegations involving a minor.
A warrant was issued for his arrest after deputies said he did not appear for a scheduled court appearance and he was eventually taken into custody at his home in Monroe.
A lawsuit alleged the sex abuse involved a teen in the Monroe Rural Fire Protection District's junior firefighter program.
At the time of his arrest in December 2017, the chief of the Monroe Rural Fire Protection District said Villa-Garcia was no longer a firefighter with the district.
A jury reached a not guilty verdict on all charges of second-degree sex abuse and third-degree sex abuse against Villa-Garcia on Nov. 28.
