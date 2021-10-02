HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Former Vice President Mike Pence rallied Oregon Republicans for the 2022 midterm election at this year's Reagan Dinner in Hillsboro.
The annual dinner was hosted by the Washington County GOP. This year, the aim was to energize the party in a state where many Republicans feel like their voices have been lost at the state and federal level.
Over the last two decades, Oregon has become more left leaning. Ten years ago, the state legislature was split between Republicans and Democrats. Today, Democrats hold a super majority in both chambers.
Congressman Cliffe Bentz represents Oregon's second district as the only Republican in the state's delegation. He said having the former vice president visit Oregon shows there is a renewed interest by the national party in the state.
"I think that sends a signal that Oregon matters and that the republicans in Oregon matter," Bentz said. "And right after what we have seen in the redistricting here, a lot of Republicans are thinking they don’t matter and, you know what, we do."
Pence spent 40 minutes of his speech slamming the Biden administration and praising the work of former President Trump. He called on Oregon Republicans to take the lead in winning seats back in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.
Pence said the national spotlight has been on Oregon, specifically Portland, for the last year and challenged Republicans to show the country Oregon does have conservative ideals.