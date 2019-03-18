WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - A former West Linn High School student is suing the City of West Linn over an unusual public records request.
Rory Biolostosky, now a college freshman, said he filed a public records requests to get copies of notes City Council President Teri Cummings took during open council meetings, but the city has been unable to fulfill the request.
"What is being hidden that’s so important that I not see, that other members of the public not see?" Biolostosky said.
Biolostosky said the council's own rules indicate the notes are public record.
Asked to explain why she hasn't provided the notes, Cummings wrote in an email "… this is a very unusual request because the state records retention policy does not call for City employees and public officials such as City Councilors or board and commission members to send their personal notes to the City for retention.”
Biolostosky has a history with the council, sparring with members over parking issues while a student at West Linn High School, but he insisted the lawsuit isn't personal.
"I just wanted to understand what’s going into the decisions. Why is she making decisions this way?" Biolostosky said.
A hearing has not yet been scheduled in the case. Biolostosky said he plans to represent himself in court.
