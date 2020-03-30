(KPTV) – Train like no one else to play like no one else: that’s the motto at EForce Sports.
From fitness to football, the mission has been tweaked to a digital world during this time to stay home and stay safe.
FOX 12 chatted with former Washington State quarterback Alex Brink as his work is now all done from home.
“There is a very mental side to this, right? Where we all feel cooped up, so being able to have things to do I think is really important and I know for athletes, for kids, some are doing school online, some aren't, so providing things to do during the day has been a really big piece of the puzzle for us,” said Brink.
From Wazzu QB (2004-2007), Brink knows the pieces fit.
“Those seniors to be who are looking to play football at the next level, they really have to have an intimate understanding of how to break down film and how to look at things on a white board and apply it on the field,” he said.
Applying and adapting – it’s what Brink and his partners at EForce have done during this pandemic. It’s about sports psychology over physicality.
“I think you are working more from the neck up than the neck down, right? I think nowadays in the climate that we live in, just when you talk about the challenges athletes face and young people face, having that sort of 'neck up approach' can be really powerful for them,” Brink said.
He’s doing Facebook Live workouts and chalk talk Zooms.
“For us at E-Force and what we are doing, it almost adds in a way to what we will do once all of this passes… once we get back on the field, back in the gym,” said Brink.
Brink can’t wait for that. The first-time father has been holed up in an apartment with his wife and 6-week-old firstborn son.
When asked if he’s gotten Xander to do any chalk talks yet, Brink said, “Xander has not quite done the chalk talk stuff yet. We are heavy on the physical side of things right now. A lot of tummy time. A lot of, ‘let’s lift our head up a little bit.’ Really trying to work those back muscles, so we are trying to get that going.”
