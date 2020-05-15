PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – When one door closes, another opens, as a former Duck who was coaching in the XFL has found a new home back in the Oregon high school ranks.
Chris Miller has been hired to be the head football coach at Portland’s Franklin High School. Miller spent the previous six seasons at West Linn before leaving to take a job as offensive coordinator for the Houston Roughnecks before the league canceled the season and suspended operations with no plans to return.
C-Mill back to spin it forward with the Lightning ⚡️@ChrisMillerQB https://t.co/ITUryCtzv2— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) May 15, 2020
The former NFL quarterback spoke with FOX 12 about returning to the high school level with FHS, where the Lightning won three games over the past two years.
“It’s a good challenge, and at the end of the day, it’s a chance to be a role model and a mentor to these young people and help lift them up, help teach them some life skills that will help them once they graduate from high school and do it around the game of football, which I have a passion for and I love so much,” Miller said.
Miller will now coach with his son, Dillon, who will serve as his offensive coordinator.
“My goal is if I can find a college job in the next year or two and land in a good spot that I like, a good challenge at the college level as maybe my son would have a good opportunity to move in and take over for me, obviously he would have to go through the interview process and such, but I want to help build him out and start his career,” Miller said. “He is an excellent football coach and a good human being, so we will have a good time working together, and they are going to get my best effort and my sons’ best effort.”
Miller was replaced at West Linn by Keanon Lowe, another former Duck who was previously the head coach at Parkrose High School.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.