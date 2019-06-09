VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – One of golf's four majors returns to FOX 12 this week with the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and a Fort Vancouver High School alum is out to make the cut.
A three-time state champ at FVHS, Spencer Tibbits just completed his sophomore year at Oregon State University.
Now, he’s looking to ace the biggest exam of his golfing career, qualifying for his first-ever PGA event – a major no less and Pebble – as the Beaver is on his way to play in the same field as his childhood idol, Tiger Woods, at the 119th U.S. Open.
“I definitely have to introduce myself to them. Yeah, I’m looking forward to meeting those guys,” Tibbits said.
The Fort Vancouver Trapper is out to play for keeps.
“I have a huge amount of respect for them but the same time, I’m competing against them,” he said.
An open qualifier in Walla Walla last Monday ticketed Tibbits for a plane trip to make his fourth tee time at the hallowed course on the shores of Monterey Bay.
“An amateur hasn’t won this tournament in like 100 years so the odds aren’t really going for me, but I mean, crazier things have happened,” he said.
Those previous precious Pebble moments came courtesy of The First Tee of Greater Portland.
“They have always taught me how golf is just exactly like life,” Tibbits said. “I mean, you have your ups and downs and it just teaches you how to deal with different things in your life.”
If Tibbits makes the cut to the weekend, you can watch his U.S. Open round one this Thursday on Fox Sports 1. He’ll be in the final group.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.