VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – From Friday Night Lights to playing under bright lights of the NAIA football semifinals, Jordan Suell is waiting for his shot in the NFL.
The Southern Oregon wide receiver graduated from Fort Vancouver, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, is back to living rent free at his parent’s house in southwest Washington.
“My room is decorated in all Dallas Cowboys stuff, so it’s pretty much the same from when I was a kid,” Suell, 22, said.
That childhood dream still lingers in the Suell’s mind. The former star at quarterback and safety has spent the past five years in the Rouge Valley, transiting to a standout wide receiver for the Raiders, where he ranks in the Top Ten All-Time for SOU in receiving yards and touchdown catches.
Suell was hoping to have his name catch on in the NFL draft.
“It was definitely a long weekend,” Suell said. “It was disappointing, but you are just waiting for that call, and I am still waiting for the call and I am ready at any moment.”
The business marketing major and digital media minor designed his skillset for a shot, somewhere, in an NFL training camp.
“I would say my size and my speed and my ability to do pretty much anything being the height I am and the speed that I have my height,” Suell said.
Until the phones does ring, Suell plans to keep that size and speed in shape.
“Going to a smaller school I learned that it doesn’t really matter where you go, as long as you put up the numbers and the stats, teams will find you,” Suell said.
Suell says he misses playing under the Friday Night Lights at Fort Vancouver High School.
“I’d probably say playing both ways and just being around teammates and being able to just go out there and have fun,” Suell said.
